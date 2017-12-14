Camila Cabello & Grey: 'Crown' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Camila Cabello and Grey are teaming up for a track called “Crown,” which you can listen to right here!

The track is from the official soundtrack for the upcoming Will Smith action film, Bright, which will be released on Friday (December 15).

“Everybody who knows me, knows that I love Will Smith and I love all of his movies. So they sent me the trailer and I thought it was such a cool concept for a movie and I’ve also been such a big fan. I feel like all these Netflix documentaries and movies I’m super into it right now,” Camila said of the soundtrack contribution to Zane Lowe.

“They sent me an idea for a song and I wrote it and recorded in the studio in Miami. I had like three days to finish it, and I was in Miami and I recorded it. And I love it. I love the song I think it’s super cool and I think it’s really different and I’m excited to see where exactly they used it in the movie and like the context that it’s used cause I’m really excited to see the movie.”

Listen to “Crown,” as well as Camila‘s interview, below! You can also download the song on iTunes.