Top Stories
James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 1:21 pm

Camila Cabello & Grey: 'Crown' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Camila Cabello & Grey: 'Crown' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Camila Cabello and Grey are teaming up for a track called “Crown,” which you can listen to right here!

The track is from the official soundtrack for the upcoming Will Smith action film, Bright, which will be released on Friday (December 15).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

“Everybody who knows me, knows that I love Will Smith and I love all of his movies. So they sent me the trailer and I thought it was such a cool concept for a movie and I’ve also been such a big fan. I feel like all these Netflix documentaries and movies I’m super into it right now,” Camila said of the soundtrack contribution to Zane Lowe.

“They sent me an idea for a song and I wrote it and recorded in the studio in Miami. I had like three days to finish it, and I was in Miami and I recorded it. And I love it. I love the song I think it’s super cool and I think it’s really different and I’m excited to see where exactly they used it in the movie and like the context that it’s used cause I’m really excited to see the movie.”

Listen to “Crown,” as well as Camila‘s interview, below! You can also download the song on iTunes.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Camila Cabello, Grey, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr