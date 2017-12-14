Carter Oosterhouse Accused of Coerced Sexual Acts, Says Relationship Was Consensual
Carter Oosterhouse has been accused of coerced oral sex by a makeup artist who worked on his show Carter Can.
Kailey Kaminsky says that she gave into Carter‘s alleged demands after months of badgering and having her employment threatened.
“At that point I was a nervous wreck,” Kailey told THR. “I was so worn down from his advances, so I did: that day, on that occasion. It was the first time. Then thereafter it was most every time we would shoot — 10 to 15 times he put me in this position.”
Kailey, who identifies as a lesbian,car says that the experience led to her being hospitalized for depression.
“I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable. The reality is that I knew it was consensual because she initiated it the first time and many of the 15 or so times we had oral sex thereafter,” Carter told THR in a statement, adding that the relationship was “100 percent mutual.”
Carter is currently the host of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight. He is married to actress Amy Smart and they have an 11-month-old daughter, Flora.
Click inside to read Carter Oosterhouse’s full statement…
Carter Oosterhouse’s Full Statement
- First off, let me say that I am very passionate about what is a happening right now with the #metoo movement, especially because I have so many strong woman in my life, like my wife, mother, sister and of course my little baby girl. We are in a time of change for society and I am behind it 100%.
I had an intimate relationship with Kailey 9 years ago and it was 100% mutual and consensual. In no way did I ever feel, nor was it ever indicated to me, that Kailey was uncomfortable during our intimate relationship. I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable.
The reality is that I knew it was consensual because she initiated it the first time and many of the 15 or so times we had relations thereafter. We were together outside of work and I considered her a friend.
I want to address a couple of the things she said. First, I didn’t have anything to do with her not being invited back to the show — that was a producer decision.
And as for the fact that she identifies as a lesbian — I didn’t know that — all I knew was that she was in a sexual relationship with another guy who worked on the show.
It’s upsetting that she now feels this way, I only wish her the best and truly hope that she can move forward.