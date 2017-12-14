Carter Oosterhouse Accused of Coerced Sexual Acts, Says Relationship Was Consensual

Carter Oosterhouse has been accused of coerced oral sex by a makeup artist who worked on his show Carter Can.

Kailey Kaminsky says that she gave into Carter‘s alleged demands after months of badgering and having her employment threatened.

“At that point I was a nervous wreck,” Kailey told THR. “I was so worn down from his advances, so I did: that day, on that occasion. It was the first time. Then thereafter it was most every time we would shoot — 10 to 15 times he put me in this position.”

Kailey, who identifies as a lesbian,car says that the experience led to her being hospitalized for depression.

“I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable. The reality is that I knew it was consensual because she initiated it the first time and many of the 15 or so times we had oral sex thereafter,” Carter told THR in a statement, adding that the relationship was “100 percent mutual.”

Carter is currently the host of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight. He is married to actress Amy Smart and they have an 11-month-old daughter, Flora.

Carter Oosterhouse’s Full Statement