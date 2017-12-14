Top Stories
James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 1:20 pm

Celebrities Mourn Sandy Hook Shooting Victims on 5th Anniversary

Celebrities Mourn Sandy Hook Shooting Victims on 5th Anniversary

It has been five years since horrifying tragedy struck and 20 children and several adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

Celebrities have been taking to Twitter to remember the twelve girls, eight boys and six women who were senselessly gunned down by a 20-year-old shooter. Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Wilde, Allison Janney, Ava DuVernay, and more celebrities have been posting on Twitter today to ask for gun reform and remember the lives lost.

Our thoughts are with all those who were affected by this tragedy.

Read just some of the tweets below.

Click inside to read more celebrity tweets…
