Celebrities Mourn Sandy Hook Shooting Victims on 5th Anniversary
It has been five years since horrifying tragedy struck and 20 children and several adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.
Celebrities have been taking to Twitter to remember the twelve girls, eight boys and six women who were senselessly gunned down by a 20-year-old shooter. Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Wilde, Allison Janney, Ava DuVernay, and more celebrities have been posting on Twitter today to ask for gun reform and remember the lives lost.
Our thoughts are with all those who were affected by this tragedy.
I’m in tears remembering these little innocent lives that were lost #SandyHook . 5 years ago today. Praying for their families. Please can we have #gunsafetylaws ? What does it have to take ? @MomsDemand @Everytown https://t.co/bv7Z5lGWPQ
— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) December 14, 2017
"When the first sounds of gunshots echoed through the halls of Sandy Hook Elementary School on Friday morning, Dawn Hochsprung left the safety of her office and took off running toward the shooter." https://t.co/NmaAR9oLR8
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 14, 2017
This is my friend's beautiful child. #AnaGrace, a kindergartener, was murdered at #SandyHook. We still have no gun control. Her parents still mourn. https://t.co/VDTTbjqJDq
— Anika Noni Rose *DoesntNeedToSeeYourPenis* (@AnikaNoniRose) December 14, 2017
Five years ago, @Nelba_MG lost her daughter Ana Grace at Sandy Hook. Here she talks about her precious daughter & that day – because she hopes people will listen. Please watch & share: https://t.co/HeKaKr8Q6k
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) December 14, 2017
Five years. No laws enacted. Oh, Lord we pray someday we'll do more than pray. #SandyHook #GunControl pic.twitter.com/RPEDVL7NRM
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) December 14, 2017
I'll never forget how my heart felt as I was informed on the news.
As much as I prayed and thought of the families 5 years ago , today I remain as strong with my prayers & thoughts. #SandyHook ❤️
— Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) December 14, 2017
Five years after #SandyHook, let's change this news story before it becomes reality. Please consider a donation to @sandyhook today to make sure this doesn't happen again. https://t.co/8c5mrfaKCM #TomorrowsNews https://t.co/omfRAHDLA5
— Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) December 14, 2017
We tend to lump victims into groups and forget individual stories. Their pain is unique and significant. Thank you, @Nelba_MG, for sharing your story. Sending you all my love and strength today. #GunControlNow https://t.co/i2uHS2riQe
— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 14, 2017
5 years since Sandy Hook. No progress. They were SIX YEARS OLD. #everytown
— Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) December 14, 2017