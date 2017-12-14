Celebrities React to FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal - Read the Tweets
The FCC has just voted 3-2 to repeal its net neutrality rules that were originally put into place by Barack Obama‘s administration.
According to the New York Times, “Internet providers will have more power over the web, allowing them to favor certain sites. The federal government will also no longer regulate high-speed internet delivery as if it were a utility, like phone services.”
Just moments after the vote happened, celebrities have been taking to Twitter to share reactions. In the weeks leading up to the vote, protests have been happening across the US.
Click inside to read some of the celebrity reactions to the decision…
The FCC can catch this fade !
— LunchMoney Lewis (@LunchMoneyLewis) December 14, 2017
Bad news today. https://t.co/SjVYo6m20g
— Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) December 14, 2017
The Trump regime is ripping our democracy apart, piece by piece – anything that grants right and protections, or even levels the playing field, is being stripped away. This is heartbreaking, and we must #resist! https://t.co/sBXG0AYwKD
— ERIC BALFOUR (@ERICBALFOUR) December 14, 2017
It’s not over yet ! 👇👇👇👇 #NetNuetrality https://t.co/fIzbrKb0fE
— Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) December 14, 2017
thank you @netflix i pray more follow this way of thinking. #NetNuetrality https://t.co/rz6gA0a2l4
— DAWN (@DawnRichard) December 14, 2017
I’ve been a @verizon customer for almost 10 years. I am canceling all services I have with them. #NetNutrality
— Blue Hamilton (@BlueHamilton) December 14, 2017
I feel equally as baffled today, as I’m reading that Net Neutrality is being repealed, as I was when Trump got elected President. I just absolutely can’t imagine anyone voting for that…… then I realize, I am living in a bubble of like-minded, progressive-thinking people 😔
— Zedd (@Zedd) December 14, 2017
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 14, 2017