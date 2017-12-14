Top Stories
James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 1:50 pm

Celebrities React to FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal - Read the Tweets

The FCC has just voted 3-2 to repeal its net neutrality rules that were originally put into place by Barack Obama‘s administration.

According to the New York Times, “Internet providers will have more power over the web, allowing them to favor certain sites. The federal government will also no longer regulate high-speed internet delivery as if it were a utility, like phone services.”

Just moments after the vote happened, celebrities have been taking to Twitter to share reactions. In the weeks leading up to the vote, protests have been happening across the US.

Click inside to read some of the celebrity reactions to the decision…
