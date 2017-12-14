Courtney Eaton & Ross Lynch Grab Lunch After Breaking Up

Ross Lynch leads the way while leaving Joan’s on Third with ex-girlfriend Courtney Eaton on Thursday afternoon (December 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 21-year-old R5 singer and Courtney, 21, broke up a few months ago, which Ross confirmed in a recent interview with W.

Either these two are back together or they are just close friends still!

Since the breakup, Courtney has remained close with R5 and they were all at JJJ‘s Halloween party back in late October.

