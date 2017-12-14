'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Renewed for Season 10!

Larry David‘s show Curb Your Enthusiasm has been renewed for a 10th season at HBO!

“We are thrilled that Larry will be back with his uniquely acerbic wit and comedic sensibility,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys, said in a statement (via Variety).

Larry also released his own comment, saying, “As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so.”

The show originally aired from 2000-2011 before going on a hiatus. The ninth season premiered in 2017.

No premiere date for the 10th season has been set yet.