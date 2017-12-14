Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 4:46 pm

David Guetta & Afrojack Release Music Video for 'Dirty Sexy Money' Feat. Charli XCX & French Montana - Watch Now!

David Guetta & Afrojack Release Music Video for 'Dirty Sexy Money' Feat. Charli XCX & French Montana - Watch Now!

The music video for David Guetta, Afrojack, Charli XCX and French Montana‘s superstar collaboration, “Dirty Sexy Money,” is here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charli XCX

The music video was directed by Charli and Sarah McColgan finds David playing a getaway driver, Charli as the boss, Afrojack as the muscle and French as the explosives expert.

It’s certainly one hot way to cap off 2017!

David will be performing live at LIV Nightclub in Miami on December 29 and Depot 52 Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York on December 31 for New Year’s Eve.

Watch the video for “Dirty Sexy Money” below.
