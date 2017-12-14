Top Stories
Thu, 14 December 2017 at 2:59 pm

Demi Lovato, Liam Payne & More Heat Up the Stage at 103.5 Kiss Jingle Ball 2017!

Demi Lovato, Liam Payne & More Heat Up the Stage at 103.5 Kiss Jingle Ball 2017!

Demi Lovato and Liam Payne are scorching the stage!

The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” superstar pop singer and the 24-year-old “Strip That Down” pop prince both brought their A-game to the stage at the 2017 103.5 KISS FM Jingle Ball at Allstate Arena on Wednesday night (December 13) in Rosemont, Illinois.

The crowd was also entertained by a ton of different performers, including Camila Cabello, Why Don’t We, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Cheat Codes, Julia Michaels, Charlie Puth and Kesha.

30+ pictures from the concert inside…
Photos: Getty Images
