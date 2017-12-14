Diane Kruger Reveals She Left an Audition Because of Director's Disrepect (Video)

Diane Kruger hits the red carpet for the 2017 ACRIA Holiday Dinner on Thursday night (December 14) at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City.

The 41-year-old In the Fade actress looked pretty in a velvet dress as she was joined at the event by designer Jason Wu.

During an interview earlier this week, Diane revealed that she once walked out of an audition after a director continuously ignored her by talking on the phone.

“He literally was making dinner plans. Then he said, ‘Okay, go ahead. Sorry. Start again.’ I did. And the phone rang again,” Diane said on Variety’s Actors on Actors. “I didn’t even let him answer it. I just got my stuff and left. That’s so disrespectful, right? Screw him. That was my worst auditioning experience.”

Also pictured inside: Diane Kruger arriving at her interview on Good Morning America in a white polka-dot dress earlier that day.