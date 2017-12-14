Dustin Hoffman Faces More Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Including Exposing Himself to a Teen

Three more women are speaking out to accuse Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct, including one who was just a teen at the time of the incident.

Cori Thomas says she was just 16-years-old when she spent a day with Hoffman and his daughter Karina, one of her high-school classmates, in New York City. Her parents were set to pick her up at a restaurant after dinner, but he allegedly suggested that Cori join them at his hotel room following the meal.

Cori told Variety that after the three of them arrived in the hotel room, Karina left to go home as it was a school night and she had homework. Hoffman then went into the restroom and came out several minutes later and exposed himself to her.

“He came out of the bathroom with a towel at first wrapped around him, which he dropped,” Cori said. “He was standing there naked. I think I almost collapsed, actually. It was the first time I had ever seen a naked man. I was mortified. I didn’t know what to do. And he milked it. He milked the fact that he was naked. He stood there. He took his time.”

Cori says he requested that she massage his feet and she did. A few minutes later, her mom arrived at the hotel and she left.

You can read about the other allegations at Variety.com.

Hoffman has publicly faced accusations from three other women as well over the past two months.