Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Seriously Considering Running for President in 2024!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he will “100% consider” running for President of the United States in the 2024 election.

The 45-year-old actor says that he will have to wait until that election cycle as he is too busy right now with films he is committed to and he “couldn’t do both.”

“It all started out of the blue,” Dwayne told Variety in a new interview. “It was never something that I trumpeted and beat my chest and ever said publicly, ‘This is what I’m going to do,’ but as that story picked up, Americans picked it up and there was this sentiment of, ‘We’re not joking, and we would really love the idea if you would run.’”

“In that, I knew I had to listen to the people and really, really think about it,” he added. “That’s where I’m at right now — I’m well aware politics is not the business I’m in, so the best thing I can do is continuing to listen and learn as much as I can. I’m continuing to watch our presidency and watch how every new development is handled. I continue to watch our leaders in government, and like all Americans, I continue to be hopeful that our leaders exhibit poise, perspective and the ability to bring our country together during these tough times — which I don’t feel our presidency is currently doing — so that’s where I’m at.”

Dwayne is currently registered as an Independent and has not yet thought about who he’d select as a running mate.

In a Saturday Night Live monologue earlier this year, Johnson joked that he was running for president with Tom Hanks as his running mate.