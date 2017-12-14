Top Stories
James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 2:16 pm

Ed Sheeran Greets Fans While Heading to 'The Late Late Show' in Dublin!

Ed Sheeran Greets Fans While Heading to 'The Late Late Show' in Dublin!

Ed Sheeran‘s always got time for his awesome fans!

The 26-year-old “Castle On The Hill” singer-songwriter was spotted heading to The Late Late Show on Thursday (December 14) in Dublin, Ireland.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran

Ed rocked a Christmas sweater while talking selfies with fans at the prerecorded taping, which will air on Friday (December 15).

Ed is preparing to tour in 2018, but says he will have a quieter year to record a “lo-fi” record. He’s also working on a musical film set in Suffolk, England!
Just Jared on Facebook
ed sheeran late dublin 01
ed sheeran late dublin 02
ed sheeran late dublin 03
ed sheeran late dublin 04
ed sheeran late dublin 05
ed sheeran late dublin 06

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Ed Sheeran

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr