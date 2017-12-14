Ed Sheeran Greets Fans While Heading to 'The Late Late Show' in Dublin!

Ed Sheeran‘s always got time for his awesome fans!

The 26-year-old “Castle On The Hill” singer-songwriter was spotted heading to The Late Late Show on Thursday (December 14) in Dublin, Ireland.

Ed rocked a Christmas sweater while talking selfies with fans at the prerecorded taping, which will air on Friday (December 15).

Ed is preparing to tour in 2018, but says he will have a quieter year to record a “lo-fi” record. He’s also working on a musical film set in Suffolk, England!