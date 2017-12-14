Top Stories
Thu, 14 December 2017 at 5:13 pm

Elle Fanning Flaunts Her Toned Abs After Her Workout!

Elle Fanning Flaunts Her Toned Abs After Her Workout!

Elle Fanning isn’t slowing down her fitness game anytime soon!

The 19-year-old actress was spotted heading to her morning workout on Thursday (December 13) in Los Angeles.

Elle showed off her fit physique in black leggings and a crop top sweatshirt as she headed into the gym for her daily morning workout routine.

Later on, Elle exited from the gym on Wednesday, showing off her toned abs as she exited.

Elle‘s been loving her crop tops lately: she rocked one on the way to lunch in Studio City earlier in the week.
