Fall Out Boy Feat. BTS's RM: 'Champion (Remix)' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

BTS leader RM and Fall Out Boy just collaborated on an epic new version of “Champion”!

The “Champion” remix will be released everywhere on Friday (December 15) at midnight.

After working with Steve Aoki and Desiigner on the “Mic Drop” remix, RM‘s Fall Out Boy collaboration is the latest impressive international move for the boys of BTS.

