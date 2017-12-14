Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Fall Out Boy Feat. BTS's RM: 'Champion (Remix)' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Fall Out Boy Feat. BTS's RM: 'Champion (Remix)' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

BTS leader RM and Fall Out Boy just collaborated on an epic new version of “Champion”!

The “Champion” remix will be released everywhere on Friday (December 15) at midnight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

After working with Steve Aoki and Desiigner on the “Mic Drop” remix, RM‘s Fall Out Boy collaboration is the latest impressive international move for the boys of BTS.

Check out the hot remix of “Champion” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics!
Photos: Getty Images
