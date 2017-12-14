Top Stories
Justin Bieber Dances to Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Dances to Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' - Watch Now!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Music Star in 2017? Vote Now!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Music Star in 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 10:22 am

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid came back from a week long social media break and took the time to respond to a fan upon returning.

The fan wanted to know if Gigi was going to post anything for Taylor Swift‘s birthday, which was Wednesday (December 13).

“TAYLOR’S birthday ;) we waiting,” the fan wrote, to which Gigi responded, “;) I get a social media late-pass cause I’m traveling & have no pics on my new phone 😩 u know she got the love irl🎂”

Taylor and Gigi have been friends for years and she’s a member of her squad.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr