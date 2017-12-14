Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid came back from a week long social media break and took the time to respond to a fan upon returning.

The fan wanted to know if Gigi was going to post anything for Taylor Swift‘s birthday, which was Wednesday (December 13).

“TAYLOR’S birthday ;) we waiting,” the fan wrote, to which Gigi responded, “;) I get a social media late-pass cause I’m traveling & have no pics on my new phone 😩 u know she got the love irl🎂”

Taylor and Gigi have been friends for years and she’s a member of her squad.