Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 4:30 pm

Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Halle Berry and her boyfriend Alex Da Kid have reportedly split up.

After a few months together, the 51-year-old actress and 35-year-old music producer have apparently called it quits and she seemingly announced it on her Instagram.

Halle posted a photo on her Instagram Story with a heart that read “done with love” and some emojis of the flexed arm.

Alex Da Kid and Halle were just on vacation together late last month.

Alex has already moved on,” a source told ET about the split. “It was nothing serious between him and Halle.”
Just Jared on Facebook
halle berry alex da kid split 01

Posted to: 00

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr