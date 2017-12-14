Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Halle Berry and her boyfriend Alex Da Kid have reportedly split up.

After a few months together, the 51-year-old actress and 35-year-old music producer have apparently called it quits and she seemingly announced it on her Instagram.

Halle posted a photo on her Instagram Story with a heart that read “done with love” and some emojis of the flexed arm.

Alex Da Kid and Halle were just on vacation together late last month.

“Alex has already moved on,” a source told ET about the split. “It was nothing serious between him and Halle.”