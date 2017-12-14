Top Stories
Thu, 14 December 2017 at 9:31 pm

Idris Elba Introduces His Girlfriend to England's Future King!

Idris Elba Introduces His Girlfriend to England's Future King!

Idris Elba beams with pride while introducing his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre to Prince Charles at the One Million Young Lives Dinner held at Buckingham Palace on Thursday (December 14) in London, England.

The 45-year-old actor opened up about Meghan Markle at the event.

Meghan Markle, as a person, regardless of her color, is a role model,” he said. “As a strong woman marrying into our royal family, she’s going to be a role model for any woman – black, white. The point is that of course our society is one of mixed heritage and it’s nice to see Meghan within the royal family.”

“It’s great. And of course she’s going to be a beacon and of course she’s going to be someone that people look towards,” he added.

