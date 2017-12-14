Is There a 'Ferdinand' End Credits Scene?

Ferdinand hits theaters at midnight tonight and fans may want to know what to expect after the credits!

While there is nothing after the credits, there is an additional scene that happens during the credits, so be sure to stick around.

The movie features an all-star cast including John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, and more.

Ferdinand tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.