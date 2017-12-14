Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 4:01 pm

Is There a 'Ferdinand' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Ferdinand' End Credits Scene?

Ferdinand hits theaters at midnight tonight and fans may want to know what to expect after the credits!

While there is nothing after the credits, there is an additional scene that happens during the credits, so be sure to stick around.

The movie features an all-star cast including John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, and more.

Ferdinand tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.
Just Jared on Facebook
ferdinand end credits 02
ferdinand end credits 03
ferdinand end credits 04

Posted to: Anthony Anderson, Bobby Cannavale, Daveed Diggs, David Tennant, Ferdinand, Gabriel Iglesias, Gina Rodriguez, John Cena, Kate McKinnon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr