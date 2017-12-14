Jennifer Garner Reads to Her Pet Chicken Regina George - Watch Now!
Jennifer Garner flashes a huge smile as she goes for a stroll on Wednesday afternoon (December 13) in Santa Monica, Calif.
The 45-year-old actress looked cute in a red flannel shirt and sunglasses for her outing.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner
The day before, Jen was spotted in a navy cardigan while she ran errands around town.
Jen recently took to Instagram to share a funny video of herself reading the newspaper to her pet chicken Regina George!
“Did you know that by 5 years old poor chickens will have heard 30 million fewer words than their middle class counterparts? It doesn’t matter how it happens: read to, sing to, talk to your chickens! #wordgap #chickencurrentevents #investinkids,” Jen captioned the below video.
10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Garner out and about…