Justin Bieber Dances to Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' - Watch Now!

Ariana Grande Confirms She's Recording New Music - See the Studio Pics!

Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 7:00 am

Jennifer Garner Reads to Her Pet Chicken Regina George - Watch Now!

Jennifer Garner Reads to Her Pet Chicken Regina George - Watch Now!

Jennifer Garner flashes a huge smile as she goes for a stroll on Wednesday afternoon (December 13) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress looked cute in a red flannel shirt and sunglasses for her outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

The day before, Jen was spotted in a navy cardigan while she ran errands around town.

Jen recently took to Instagram to share a funny video of herself reading the newspaper to her pet chicken Regina George!

“Did you know that by 5 years old poor chickens will have heard 30 million fewer words than their middle class counterparts? It doesn’t matter how it happens: read to, sing to, talk to your chickens! #wordgap #chickencurrentevents #investinkids,” Jen captioned the below video.

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Garner out and about…
jennifer garner reads the newspaper to her pet chicken regina george 01
jennifer garner reads the newspaper to her pet chicken regina george 02
jennifer garner reads the newspaper to her pet chicken regina george 03
jennifer garner reads the newspaper to her pet chicken regina george 04
jennifer garner reads the newspaper to her pet chicken regina george 05
jennifer garner reads the newspaper to her pet chicken regina george 06
jennifer garner reads the newspaper to her pet chicken regina george 07
jennifer garner reads the newspaper to her pet chicken regina george 08
jennifer garner reads the newspaper to her pet chicken regina george 09
jennifer garner reads the newspaper to her pet chicken regina george 10

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
