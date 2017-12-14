Jennifer Lopez Bundles Up to Shop at Hermes in Chilly NYC!

Jennifer Lopez is proving that chilly temperatures can’t stop her from getting her shop on!

The “Amor, Amor, Amor” pop superstar was spotted heading to Hermes on Madison Avenue on Wednesday (December 13) in New York City.

Despite the temperature – dipping down to just around 30 degrees – Jennifer made her way to the shop in Timberland boots and a coat with a giant furry hood.

The fashionable singer recently announced the final dates of her successful All I Have Las Vegas residency. Make sure to check out the show if you haven’t yet!