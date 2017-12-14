Top Stories
Justin Bieber Dances to Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' - Watch Now!

Ariana Grande Confirms She's Recording New Music - See the Studio Pics!

Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 5:00 am

Jennifer Lopez Bundles Up to Shop at Hermes in Chilly NYC!

Jennifer Lopez Bundles Up to Shop at Hermes in Chilly NYC!

Jennifer Lopez is proving that chilly temperatures can’t stop her from getting her shop on!

The “Amor, Amor, Amor” pop superstar was spotted heading to Hermes on Madison Avenue on Wednesday (December 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Despite the temperature – dipping down to just around 30 degrees – Jennifer made her way to the shop in Timberland boots and a coat with a giant furry hood.

The fashionable singer recently announced the final dates of her successful All I Have Las Vegas residency. Make sure to check out the show if you haven’t yet!
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

