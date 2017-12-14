Top Stories
James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 11:05 am

Jessica Chastain Gets Support from Real-Life Molly Bloom at 'Molly's Game' New York Premiere!

Jessica Chastain Gets Support from Real-Life Molly Bloom at 'Molly's Game' New York Premiere!

Jessica Chastain is all smiles while hitting the carpet at the premiere of her latest film Molly’s Game held at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Wednesday (December 13) in New York City.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Michael Cera, Jeremy Strong, Bill Camp and Madison McKinley, director Aaron Sorkin, as well real-life Poker player Molly Bloom, who Jessica plays in the flick.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Chastain

Jessica is nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in the movie, as is Aaron Sorkin for writing the screenplay.

Molly’s Game hits theaters on December 25th!

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown.
Credit: Mike Coppola, Derrick Salters; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Bill Camp, Jeremy Strong, Jessica Chastain, Madison McKinley, Michael Cera, Molly Bloom

