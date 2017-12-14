Jessica Chastain Gets Support from Real-Life Molly Bloom at 'Molly's Game' New York Premiere!

Jessica Chastain is all smiles while hitting the carpet at the premiere of her latest film Molly’s Game held at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Wednesday (December 13) in New York City.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Michael Cera, Jeremy Strong, Bill Camp and Madison McKinley, director Aaron Sorkin, as well real-life Poker player Molly Bloom, who Jessica plays in the flick.

Jessica is nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in the movie, as is Aaron Sorkin for writing the screenplay.

Molly’s Game hits theaters on December 25th!

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown.