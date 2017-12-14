Jessie J Goes on a Shopping Spree in Los Angeles!

Jessie J is indulging in some retail therapy!

The “Think About That” British powerhouse vocalist was spotted shopping with friends on Wednesday (December 13) in Los Angeles.

Jessie was spotted shopping at American Rag Cie with friends. In the same day, she stepped out to do some shopping at Opening Ceremony in West Hollywood, rocking a trendy Gucci tee with jeans and a black YSL bag.

Jessie recently released an empowering song called “Queen” from her upcoming full-length album R.O.S.E. Listen to it now if you haven’t already!