Thu, 14 December 2017 at 4:00 am

Jessie J Goes on a Shopping Spree in Los Angeles!

Jessie J Goes on a Shopping Spree in Los Angeles!

Jessie J is indulging in some retail therapy!

The “Think About That” British powerhouse vocalist was spotted shopping with friends on Wednesday (December 13) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessie J

Jessie was spotted shopping at American Rag Cie with friends. In the same day, she stepped out to do some shopping at Opening Ceremony in West Hollywood, rocking a trendy Gucci tee with jeans and a black YSL bag.

Jessie recently released an empowering song called “Queen” from her upcoming full-length album R.O.S.E. Listen to it now if you haven’t already!
Photos: BACKGRID
