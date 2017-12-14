Top Stories
Thu, 14 December 2017 at 6:20 pm

Joe Jonas Joins 'The Voice Australia' as New Coach!

Joe Jonas Joins 'The Voice Australia' as New Coach!

Joe Jonas bundles up for his flight out of LAX Airport on Thursday afternoon (December 14) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old DNCE singer was spotted wearing glasses and a gray winter coat for his flight out of town.

The day before, Joe took to Twitter to announce that he is joining Australian’s version of The Voice as a new coach!

“So excited to finally announce that I’m joining @TheVoiceAU on @Channel9 as the 4th Coach! I’m coming for you, Australia!! #TeamJoe #TheVoiceAU 🇦🇺 🎤 💥” Joe tweeted.

Joe will be replacing Seal to join Kelly Rowland, Boy George, and Delta Goodrem as the fourth coach when the show returns in early 2018.
