Joe Jonas Joins 'The Voice Australia' as New Coach!

Joe Jonas bundles up for his flight out of LAX Airport on Thursday afternoon (December 14) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old DNCE singer was spotted wearing glasses and a gray winter coat for his flight out of town.

The day before, Joe took to Twitter to announce that he is joining Australian’s version of The Voice as a new coach!

“So excited to finally announce that I’m joining @TheVoiceAU on @Channel9 as the 4th Coach! I’m coming for you, Australia!! #TeamJoe #TheVoiceAU 🇦🇺 🎤 💥” Joe tweeted.

Joe will be replacing Seal to join Kelly Rowland, Boy George, and Delta Goodrem as the fourth coach when the show returns in early 2018.