Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 12:25 am

John McCain Hospitalized Due to Side Effects of Cancer Therapy

John McCain Hospitalized Due to Side Effects of Cancer Therapy

Senator John McCain is now in the hospital due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

The 81-year-old Arizona senator is currently being treated at Water Reed Medical Center in Maryland, according to a statement released on Wednesday (December 13) by his office.

Senator McCain is currently receiving treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center for normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy. As ever, he remains grateful to his physicians for their excellent care, and his friends and supporters for their encouragement and good wishes. Senator McCain looks forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” the statement reads.

John was diagnosed with brain cancer back in July.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: John McCain

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is suing her ex husband for full custody of their daughter - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty celebrate their one year anniversary - Just Jared Jr
  • GLAAD slams Megyn Kelly failing the LGBTQ community - TooFab
  • Mario Batali has been accused of groping by two more former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of 13 Reasons Why celebrate Katherine Langford's Golden Globes nomination - Just Jared Jr