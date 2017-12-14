John McCain Hospitalized Due to Side Effects of Cancer Therapy

Senator John McCain is now in the hospital due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

The 81-year-old Arizona senator is currently being treated at Water Reed Medical Center in Maryland, according to a statement released on Wednesday (December 13) by his office.

“Senator McCain is currently receiving treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center for normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy. As ever, he remains grateful to his physicians for their excellent care, and his friends and supporters for their encouragement and good wishes. Senator McCain looks forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” the statement reads.

John was diagnosed with brain cancer back in July.