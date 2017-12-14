Judd Apatow Addresses Sexual Harassment in Hollywood: 'Everybody Should Be Disgusted'

Judd Apatow made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (December 13) and addressed the sexual harassment allegations that are currently pervading Hollywood.

“My instinct is always to say the thing they say don’t say, which is like it concerns me as a father of two daughters it concerns me, but you shouldn’t have to have daughters to get that it’s disgusting,” the 50-year-old comedian expressed. “You should be able to say as the owner of a bird, I’m disgusted. Everybody should be disgusted. It’s horrible.”

“Women always knew men were disgusting and now men are going, ‘I guess we are disgusting.’ We didn’t know how terrible that we were,” Judd added. “It’s so easy to not be a sexual harasser. You literally just do nothing. You do nothing.”

Judd also talked about his upcoming Netflix stand-up special The Return, which is available to stream now – Watch the interview below!



