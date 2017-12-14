Top Stories
James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 12:29 pm

Justin Bieber Decorates His Christmas Tree Shirtless - Watch!

Justin Bieber Decorates His Christmas Tree Shirtless - Watch!

Justin Bieber is feeling festive!

The 23-year-old “Friends” pop prince posted a cute video to his Instagram on Thursday (December 14) decorating his Christmas tree, set to the sound of “Jingle Bell Rock.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

In the time-lapse video, the shirtless superstar carefully places ornaments all around the giant tree, dancing around and looking happy for the holidays. We love seeing him in such a good mood!

Check out the cute clip below.

Pictured below: Justin is all smiles leaving church on Wednesday night (December 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
justin bieber church wednesday 01
justin bieber church wednesday 02
justin bieber church wednesday 03
justin bieber church wednesday 04

