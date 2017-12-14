Top Stories
Justin Bieber Dances to Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Dances to Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' - Watch Now!

Ariana Grande Confirms She's Recording New Music - See the Studio Pics!

Ariana Grande Confirms She's Recording New Music - See the Studio Pics!

Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 6:00 am

Justin Theroux Bundles Up for Afternoon Outing in NYC

Justin Theroux Bundles Up for Afternoon Outing in NYC

Justin Theroux chats with a friend as they step out on a chilly Tuesday afternoon (December 12) in New York City.

The 46-year-old former The Leftovers actor tried to stay warm in a tan jacket over a hoodie while wearing a scarf and leather gloves for his afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Theroux

The day before, Justin took to Instagram to share a video of himself and co-star Emma Stone celebrating the wrap of their upcoming Netflix show Maniac.

Check it out below!

MANIAC 2018🚀 #thatsawrap #bts

A post shared by @justintheroux on

Just Jared on Facebook
justin theroux bundles up while out in nyc 01
justin theroux bundles up while out in nyc 02
justin theroux bundles up while out in nyc 03
justin theroux bundles up while out in nyc 04
justin theroux bundles up while out in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Emma Stone, Justin Theroux

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr