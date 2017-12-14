Justin Theroux Bundles Up for Afternoon Outing in NYC

Justin Theroux chats with a friend as they step out on a chilly Tuesday afternoon (December 12) in New York City.

The 46-year-old former The Leftovers actor tried to stay warm in a tan jacket over a hoodie while wearing a scarf and leather gloves for his afternoon outing.

The day before, Justin took to Instagram to share a video of himself and co-star Emma Stone celebrating the wrap of their upcoming Netflix show Maniac.

Check it out below!