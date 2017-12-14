Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 6:16 pm

Kanye West Flashes a Peace Sign While Out for Lunch in Malibu!

Kanye West Flashes a Peace Sign While Out for Lunch in Malibu!

Kanye West is feeling the love!

The 40-year-old My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper was spotted out for lunch at Nobu on Thursday (December 14) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

Kanye was grabbing lunch with a friend at the Malibu hot-spot when he noticed photographers, threw up a peace sign and flashed a quick smile. We love seeing Kanye in such a great mood!

The rapper was recently spotted hard at work at the studio. Hopefully we’ll be getting new music from him soon!
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Kanye West

