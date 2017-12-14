Kate Middleton, Prince William & Prince Harry Step Out for Grenfell Memorial Service!

The Royal family have shown solidarity with the families whose relatives died in the Grenfell Tower fire by attending a national memorial service.

Pregnant Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla joined survivors, first responders, bereaved families and the local community at the event held at St Paul’s Cathedral on Thursday morning (December 14) in central London.

Theresa May, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were among the politicians accompanying more than 1,500 guests for the 11am service.

The memorial will focused on remembering the 71 victims of the June 14 tower block blaze, and providing those affected with messages of support, strength and hope for the future.

FYI: Kate is wearing a coat by Carolina Herrera.