Katie Holmes Celebrates with Jamie Foxx at 50th Birthday Party

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have never confirmed they’re in a relationship, but new photos of them leaving his birthday party together have emerged!

Jamie celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday (December 13) at the Highlight Room in Los Angeles. Katie was seen leaving the venue with him. Both kept their faces covered while in their ride.

Jamie and Katie were finally seen in public together this past September after years of rumors that they were an item.