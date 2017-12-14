Keaton Jones Hasn't Been Back to School Since Bullying Video Went Viral

Keaton Jones and his mom Kimberly did an interview on ITV’s This Morning earlier today, and spoke about the viral video that put a spotlight on his bullies, as well as the backlash that came with it.

“I actually haven’t been [back] to school,” Keaton revealed to the morning show.

When asked if it was a choice to keep Keaton out of school, Keaton‘s mom Kimberly said, “It was. He has maintained the entire time even at it’s highest high, that he didn’t want to go back to school….After seeing how big it got, it just seems like maybe we should let it die down a little bit before we make any decisions.”

Keaton also shared a message to his bullies: “Why do you bully? What’s the point of it? It makes me feel awful.”

Watch his interview on ITV’s site.