Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 3:30 pm

Kevin Hart Gets Candid About Cheating on His Wife: 'I'm Guilty'

Kevin Hart Gets Candid About Cheating on His Wife: 'I'm Guilty'

Kevin Hart is opening up about his cheating scandal this year, where he was reportedly being extorted by a woman he engaged in sexual behavior with.

While making an appearance on the Power 105.1 FM show The Breakfast Club, he was asked about how he “got caught cheating in Vegas.”

“I’m guilty, regardless of how it happened and what was involved, the s–t that I can’t talk about, I’m guilty. I’m wrong. It’s beyond irresponsible. There’s no way around it. That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it,” Kevin said.

“You don’t plan to f— up,” Kevin continued. “You f— up, and then you go, ‘Oh s—, I f—– up’ … I’m gonna go home, I’m gonna address it, I’m gonna make my wife fully aware of what’s going on in the situation that I have now put us in and I’m hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f—— massive mistake. That’s what I’m trying to do not only as a man, but within teaching a lesson to my son.”

Kevin‘s wife, Eniko, gave birth to their son Kenzo last month.
Posted to: Kevin Hart

