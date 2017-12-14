Lauren Conrad Debuts Super Short Haircut at New Kellogg's NYC Cafe!

Lauren Conrad is rocking a brand new, super cute ‘do!

The 31-year-old fashion designer showed off her blunt new bob while she hosted the opening party of the new Kellogg’s Cafe on Tuesday afternoon (December 12) in Union Square in New York City.

Lauren helped create tons of different cereal creations for the menu at the cereal cafe.

The Kellogg’s Cafe officially opens to the public on Thursday, December 14.

