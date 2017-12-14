Lenny Kravitz Speaks About the Moment He Accidentally Exposed Himself on Stage

Lenny Kravitz is looking so cool in this photo shoot for Mr Porter.

Here’s what the 53-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On the moment his pants ripped on stage and he suddenly was exposing himself to everyone: “Do I have any underwear on now? No. Thus the problems that I incur. I didn’t rip [my underwear on stage]. They became ripped. It was fine. But it was a little cold in Sweden. I would’ve warmed it up a little, had I known.”

On dating: ”No, I’ve been with people you don’t know about. I keep it on the down low. I’ve been like really, really single for the last few months. I’m keeping it that way. They were the people for that time. Great love, great growth. But I’m waiting to meet that person. I’m waiting for the soul partner, the wife.”

On the National Anthem protests: “I’m white and black, so I can talk about things from both sides,” he says. “The fact that you decide to take a knee doesn’t mean that you don’t love your country or are anti-American. It means you want there to be change. If there’s something wrong in a household, it doesn’t mean you don’t love your family. We should be able to talk about these things.”

For more from Lenny, visit MrPorter.com.