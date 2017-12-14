Top Stories
James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 12:25 pm

Lenny Kravitz Speaks About the Moment He Accidentally Exposed Himself on Stage

Lenny Kravitz Speaks About the Moment He Accidentally Exposed Himself on Stage

Lenny Kravitz is looking so cool in this photo shoot for Mr Porter.

Here’s what the 53-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On the moment his pants ripped on stage and he suddenly was exposing himself to everyone: “Do I have any underwear on now? No. Thus the problems that I incur. I didn’t rip [my underwear on stage]. They became ripped. It was fine. But it was a little cold in Sweden. I would’ve warmed it up a little, had I known.”

On dating: ”No, I’ve been with people you don’t know about. I keep it on the down low. I’ve been like really, really single for the last few months. I’m keeping it that way. They were the people for that time. Great love, great growth. But I’m waiting to meet that person. I’m waiting for the soul partner, the wife.”

On the National Anthem protests: “I’m white and black, so I can talk about things from both sides,” he says. “The fact that you decide to take a knee doesn’t mean that you don’t love your country or are anti-American. It means you want there to be change. If there’s something wrong in a household, it doesn’t mean you don’t love your family. We should be able to talk about these things.”

For more from Lenny, visit MrPorter.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
lenny kravitz addresses sweden exposure 01
lenny kravitz addresses sweden exposure 02
lenny kravitz addresses sweden exposure 03
lenny kravitz addresses sweden exposure 04
lenny kravitz addresses sweden exposure 05
lenny kravitz addresses sweden exposure 06
lenny kravitz addresses sweden exposure 07
lenny kravitz addresses sweden exposure 08

Credit: Matthew Brookes/Mr Porter
Posted to: Lenny Kravitz, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr