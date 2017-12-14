Top Stories
Who is Kelly Marie Tran? 5 Things to Know About Star Wars' Breakout Actress

Halle Berry &amp; Alex Da Kid Split, She Says She's 'Done With Love'

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 8:35 pm

Liam Payne Flashes Six-Pack in Shirtless Selfie from Bed!

Liam Payne Flashes Six-Pack in Shirtless Selfie from Bed!

Liam Payne is showing off his super hot body!

The 24-year-old entertainer took to Instagram Story on Wednesday night (December 13) to share a shirtless photo of himself in bed exposing his ripped abs.

Liam was in Chicago for his a concert and shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos before his show.

For the past couple of weeks, Liam has been hitting the stage across the United States and London to perform during the 2017 Jingle Ball.

