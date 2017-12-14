Matt Damon Thinks Settlements for Sexual Harassment Will Go Away

Matt Damon is opening up further about sexual harassment in Hollywood and what the current climate means for the future.

The 47-year-old Downsizing actor was asked what he thinks will change after the past two months of women and men coming forward about incidents of harassment, assault, and more.

“I think the day of the confidentiality agreements is over. I think it’s just completely over. Ten years ago, you made a claim against me and I had a big movie coming out, OK? I have $100 million or I have a movie that is personally important to me coming out, and close to the release of that film, you say, ‘Matt Damon grabbed my butt and stuck his tongue down my throat.’ We would then go to mediation and organize a settlement,” Matt said in an interview with ABC News.

“I’d go, ‘I don’t want this out there. Peter’s going to go out and talk to the press and run his mouth, and it’s going to be overshadowing the opening of this movie. How much money do you want?’ The lawyers would get together, and they do this cost-benefit analysis, and they’d go, ‘Oh, this is what it’s worth.’ And I look at the number and go, ‘OK, I’ll pay it, but you can never talk about this again. You’re f—— lying about this, but never talk about this again,’” he added.

“Now … with social media, these stories get — it’s like they get gasoline poured on them. So the moment a claim is made, if you make that same claim today to me, I would be scorched earth. I’d go, ‘I don’t care if it costs $10 million to fight this in court with you for 10 years, you are not taking my name from me. You are not taking my name and my reputation from me. I’ve worked too hard for it. And I earned it. You can’t just blow me up like that.’ So I think once a claim is made, there will no longer be settlements. That’s just my prediction, I mean, just based on what I’ve seen,” Matt concluded.

Matt previously opened up about the Weinstein scandal and how he knew about Gwyneth Paltrow being harassed.