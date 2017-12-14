Nick Jonas Debuts 'Jumanji' Theme Song & Takes Part in 'Rescue Dog Rescue' Skit on 'Late Show'!

Nick Jonas is dapper as he strikes a pose at the special screening of his latest film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle held at Dave & Buster’s Time Square on Wednesday (December 13) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actor then made his way to The Ed Sullivan theater to make an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he talked about scoring his first-ever Golden Globe nomination for his new song “Home” from the movie Ferdinand.

Nick also shares a snippet of his and Jack Black‘s on-set Jumanji theme collaboration and took part in a skit with Stephen called “Rescue Dog Rescue,” where they told some little white lies about some little Christmas puppies – Watch after the cut!



Nick Jonas Debuts The ‘Jumanji’ Theme Song He Wrote With Jack Black

The Late Show ‘Rescue Dog Rescue’ With Nick Jonas