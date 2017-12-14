Top Stories
Thu, 14 December 2017 at 12:20 pm

Nick Jonas Debuts 'Jumanji' Theme Song & Takes Part in 'Rescue Dog Rescue' Skit on 'Late Show'!

Nick Jonas Debuts 'Jumanji' Theme Song & Takes Part in 'Rescue Dog Rescue' Skit on 'Late Show'!

Nick Jonas is dapper as he strikes a pose at the special screening of his latest film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle held at Dave & Buster’s Time Square on Wednesday (December 13) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actor then made his way to The Ed Sullivan theater to make an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he talked about scoring his first-ever Golden Globe nomination for his new song “Home” from the movie Ferdinand.

Nick also shares a snippet of his and Jack Black‘s on-set Jumanji theme collaboration and took part in a skit with Stephen called “Rescue Dog Rescue,” where they told some little white lies about some little Christmas puppies – Watch after the cut!


Nick Jonas Debuts The ‘Jumanji’ Theme Song He Wrote With Jack Black

Click inside to watch the rest of Nick Jonas’ appearance on The Late Show…


The Late Show ‘Rescue Dog Rescue’ With Nick Jonas
