'Ocean's 8' Gets First Poster Featuring the Female Leads!

The first poster for Ocean’s 8 just debuted!

The poster features the film’s stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter.

The movie is a sequel and spinoff of the Ocean’s 11 movies that starred George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

The movie has lots of rumored and confirmed cameos including Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, Maria Sharapova, Zayn Malik, Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, Olivia Munn, Adriana Lima, Hailey Baldwin, Serena Williams, Kylie Jenner and Zac Posen.

The movie will be hitting theaters on June 8, 2018.