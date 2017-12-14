Omarosa Breaks Silence on Leaving White House: 'I've Seen Things That Have Made Me Uncomfortable'

Omarosa Manigault is speaking out about why she is leaving her position at Donald Trump‘s White House.

“As the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally,” she said during an appearance on GMA.

“I have to still go back and work with these individuals. When I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” Omarosa continued after she was pressed on rumors that she was unhappy with Trump’s response to Charlottesville.

And concerning rumors she had to be carried out of the White House after resigning?

“I like to hear all of these interesting tales but I have to tell you that they’re 100 percent false. [Chief of Staff] John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised and, as a result, I resigned,” she said.