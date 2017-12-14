Owen Wilson & Ed Helms Premiere 'Father Figures' in Hollywood

Owen Wilson flashes a smile as he arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie Father Figures on Wednesday night (December 13) at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The 49-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Ed Helms, J.K. Simmons, Katt Williams, and Terry Bradshaw.

Other stars at the premiere included Billy Zane, DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko and wife Elena Samodanova, and Bachelor in Paradise‘s Corinne Olympios.

Father Figures hits theaters on December 22.

