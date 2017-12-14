Thu, 14 December 2017 at 3:34 pm
Pink Reveals Her Funniest On-Stage Fail - Watch Now!
Uh oh – Pink is in the hot seat!
The 38-year-old Beautiful Trauma pop superstar sat down for Ellen’s Show Me More Show in a video published on Thursday (December 14).
During the segment, Pink answered a bunch of questions from Ellen: has she ever worn a disguise in public? What’s the funniest fail she’s ever had on stage? Why she’d be living or working in a mental institution? You’ll have to watch to find out.
Watch Pink answer Ellen‘s questions below!
Photos: Ellen's Show Me More Show Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Pink
