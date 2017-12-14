Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid Responds After Fan Requests a Taylor Swift Birthday Post

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actress of 2017? Vote Now!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (&amp; Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

James McAvoy Explains What He Did (& Didn't Do) to Get His Buff, Lean Body!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 3:34 pm

Pink Reveals Her Funniest On-Stage Fail - Watch Now!

Pink Reveals Her Funniest On-Stage Fail - Watch Now!

Uh oh – Pink is in the hot seat!

The 38-year-old Beautiful Trauma pop superstar sat down for Ellen’s Show Me More Show in a video published on Thursday (December 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pink

During the segment, Pink answered a bunch of questions from Ellen: has she ever worn a disguise in public? What’s the funniest fail she’s ever had on stage? Why she’d be living or working in a mental institution? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Watch Pink answer Ellen‘s questions below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Ellen's Show Me More Show
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Pink

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 50 Cent just signed a major new deal with Starz - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne needs help naming her new puppy - Just Jared Jr
  • Lady Gaga dresses up as a sexy elf for Christmas party - TooFab
  • Issa Rae has a new TV show in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Witney Carson will no longer dance on the DWTS: Live tour - Just Jared Jr