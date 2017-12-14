Pregnant Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Hit the Town Together in NYC!

Thu, 14 December 2017 at 1:00 am

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend look fabulous while hitting the town together!

The handsome couple were spotted heading out together on Wednesday night (December 13) in frigid New York City.

Chrissy, who recently confirmed that she is pregnant with their second child, wore a grey belted dress and coat.

Earlier in the day, Chrissy was spotted with her mother heading through the city. Both Chrissy and John were spotted stepping out from their hotel with their daughter, Luna, looking adorably bundled up for the chilly weather.
Photos: BACKGRID
