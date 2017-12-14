Robin Roberts Throws Shade at Omarosa: 'Bye Felicia'

Robin Roberts wasn’t happy after watching Omarosa Manigault‘s interview on Good Morning America on Thursday (December 14).

During her interview with Michael Strahan about resigning from the White House, Omarosa said, “But when I have my story to tell as the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people and when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

Clearly, this seemed to upset Robin, because after the interview aired, she responded, “She said she has a story to tell and I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. She will. Bye, Felicia.”