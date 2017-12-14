Russell Simmons Takes Lie Detector Test to Prove Innocence Amid Rape Allegations

Russell Simmons is on a mission to prove his innocence after a series of rape allegations surfaced in an explosive New York Times report.

The 60-year-old music mogul is taking a lie detector test to prove he did not sexually assault Keri Claussen Khalighi. TMZ has obtained an image of Russell taking the test on Wednesday (December 13).

According to Russell‘s attorneys, he passed the test “with flying colors, and plans to repeat the test for allegations made by four other women.”

“Today, I begin to properly defend myself. I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges. Today, I will focus on “The Original Sin” (Keri Claussen), the claim that created this insane pile on of my #MeToo. Stay tuned! We’ll share information today… And tomorrow the case of Jenny Lumet. My intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in anyway, but instead hold my accusers accountable. #NotMe Again, this is not a movement against or even in conjunction with #Metoo . It’s just a statement about my innocence,” the 60-year-old music mogul wrote on Instagram.

