Thu, 14 December 2017 at 4:10 pm
Seth Rogen Calls Out Fake Report That He Was Arrested with James Franco & Miley Cyrus
A fake news report was floating around today that Seth Rogen was arrested with James Franco and Miley Cyrus – and the report was so ridiculous that Seth actually commented on it himself!
The report was from a right wing website and named the three entertainers as “terrorists.”
“This is a right wing news website that says me and Franco and Miley Cyrus got arrested. Luckily they let me tweet from prison. Haha,” Seth joked after the report emerged, along with a link to the false article.
