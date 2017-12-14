Top Stories
Thu, 14 December 2017 at 6:43 pm

Get ready for a festive night of television on Fox, starting with the Showtime at the Apollo‘s Christmas special!

Steve Harvey is back to host the holiday event with performances from some of the top entertainers out there.

In addition to performances from some great celebs, there will of course be amateur performances and if the audience doesn’t like them, expect them to be vocal about their thoughts!

The Apollo’s is notorious for having a tough audience and they have no problem booing a performer off the stage.

‘Showtime at the Apollo’ Christmas Special – Performers Lineup!

Steve Harvey – Host
Adrienne Bailon
Snoop Dogg
DMX
Fifth Harmony
Boyz II Men
Photos: Fox
Posted to: Showtime at the Apollo, Steve Harvey, Television

