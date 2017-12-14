Get ready for a festive night of television on Fox, starting with the Showtime at the Apollo‘s Christmas special!

Steve Harvey is back to host the holiday event with performances from some of the top entertainers out there.

In addition to performances from some great celebs, there will of course be amateur performances and if the audience doesn’t like them, expect them to be vocal about their thoughts!

The Apollo’s is notorious for having a tough audience and they have no problem booing a performer off the stage.

‘Showtime at the Apollo’ Christmas Special – Performers Lineup!

Steve Harvey – Host

Adrienne Bailon

Snoop Dogg

DMX

Fifth Harmony

Boyz II Men