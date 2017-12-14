Star Wars' Adam Driver Heading to Broadway in 'Burn This'

Adam Driver, well known for his roles on Girls and as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is returning to Broadway.

The 34-year-old actor will star in the Broadway revival of the play Burn This by Lanford Wilson. Adam has been on Broadway twice before: in 2010′s Mrs. Warren’s Profession and 2011′s Man and Boy.

Additional casting has not yet been announced. Stay tuned as dates and a venue will also be announced at a later date!

In the meantime, you can catch Adam in Star Wars this weekend!