Thu, 14 December 2017 at 8:44 pm

Taraji P. Henson Finally Confirms She's Dating Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson Finally Confirms She's Dating Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson is opening up about her relationship with former football player Kelvin Hayden for the first time!

The 47-year-old Empire actress and the 34-year-old former cornerback for the Colts were spotted on a vacation on the beach almost two years ago.

“I’m happy in my personal life. Finally it has happened to me!” Taraji said on Essence‘s Yes, Girl! podcast this week.

“It was all over The Shade Room anyway,” Taraji added. “You know, I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don’t blast my info like that but I’m very happy.”

It looks like Kelvin just surprised Taraji with a puppy for the holidays!

Big #KBall with Lil squirt #KBall watching daddy brush his teeth! 😩😂😂😂

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

