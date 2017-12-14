Taraji P. Henson is back with another holiday special, airing tonight (December 14) on Fox!

The Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress will be joined by a bunch of her celebrity friends for a fun night of holiday cheer.

You can expect performances from some of Taraji‘s Empire co-stars and stars like Fergie and Ciara.

“PLEASE JOIN ME and a few of my friends to ring in this holiday season. TONIGHT only on @foxtv see you soon 💋,” Taraji wrote on Instagram earlier in the day.

Taraji P. Henson’s White Hot Holidays 2017 – Performers Lineup!

Chaka Khan

Ciara

Faith Evans

Fergie

Jussie Smollett

Leslie Odom Jr.

Salt-N-Pepa

Ying Yang Twins

Plus appearances from:

DJ Khaled

Taye Diggs

Jay Pharoah

Method Man

Tituss Burgess

Niecy Nash