Thu, 14 December 2017 at 2:35 pm

Taylor Swift Reflects on Turning 28: 'I Couldn't Have Asked for a Better Year!'

Taylor Swift Reflects on Turning 28: 'I Couldn't Have Asked for a Better Year!'

Taylor Swift totally dominated 2017 – and she’s letting her Swifties know it!

The 28-year-old pop superstar reflected on her recent birthday (December 13) while thanking her fans after her recent Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball performance earlier in the week.

“I love you guys so much…I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour 😄,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Happy birthday, Taylor!

Pictured below: Taylor performs at Z100′s Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8 in New York City.
